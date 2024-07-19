In a sweet display of love and affection, Nollywood actress Chisom Steve has shared a tender conversation with her husband on social media.

The WhatsApp exchange shows the couple’s playful and heartfelt interaction, leaving fans and followers gushing over their romance.

Chisom’s husband began the conversation by praising his wife, thanking God for “this bag of beauty and brains”.

He expressed his admiration for her.

“Oh my Father in Heaven!!!! Thank you for giving me this bag of beauty and brains!!!! Omo!!!! This is my wife in whom I’m well pleased, hear her for ur own good! Babe, you too FIIIINNNNEEEEE” he wrote.

Chisom Steve responded to her husband with a playful “Babyyyyyyyy. STOPPPEEEET! I like it” before reciprocating his love.

Her husband continued, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH“, to which Chisom sweetly responded “I LOVE YOU MUCH MORE”.

