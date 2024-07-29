Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu is overwhelmed with emotion as her daughter, Rachael Nwafor, graduates from the University of Babcock.

Reflecting on the journey, the movie star recalls dropping off her daughter and younger son at the university as freshmen and marvels at how far they’ve come.

As a single mother, she takes pride in having raised two children at the same time without external help.

The thespian attributed her success to divine intervention, saying, “It’s been God”

Regina Chukwu expressed her pride and happiness, congratulating her daughter on making her proud.

She wrote;

“My daughter graduates 🎓 today from the University of Babcock, and it’s such an emotional thing for me. Looking back on the very first day, I drove her and her younger brother into that university as a jambit, and today that she is graduating 🎓 all I can say is ITS BEEN GOD! 🙏 for a single mother to personally have 2 children in Babcock at the same time without a single help from anyone, and I am able to get to this level .. it’s indeed God at work

I am proud of you, @nwaforracheal_

I am happy you made me proud

I am a proud mother

I bless your journey from this day

Chiamaka, it is another phase of your life, and I promise you I’d be there all the way (God willing)

If you look back, mummy will be right there, supporting and cheering you on 😇

Thank you for not allowing peer pressure to dictate your growth ✨️ thank you for always remembering the daughter of whom you are

” HER MOTHERS DAUGHTER “

YOU HAVE DONE WELL MY ADA 🥰🥰🥰

Please help me drop a congratulatory message for @nwaforracheal_ I will really appreciate it.”

