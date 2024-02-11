Popular Nigerian Fashion designer Veekee James has triggered reactions from social media users thanks to her very high-profile wedding.

Veekee James had trended after a video of her spraying her husband wads of naira notes. Following this many social media reacted as to how unusual it looked to see a woman spraying money on her husband on her wedding day.

Some netizens stated that she was the man in the relationship, hence why she did what she did.

See reactions below:

Mamai Beji had this to say,

“I wish her the best. Every video has been uncomfortable to watch. It is obvious she is the man in the relationship.”

Another person known as Sharp Candy Accessories had this to say,

“They both seem financially okay, but it’s obvious that she has more money.”

Another person known as Spark Love had this to say,

“So she’s the one that married the man? Na waanooo”

Another person known as Mina defended her, stating,

“Before you say rubbish, just remember that nobody loves you.”

One fficial Mary had this to say, “This lady truly loves this man.”