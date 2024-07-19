Nollywood actress and movie producer, Mary Njoku has criticized her colleague, Merit Gold over her statement on what constitutes cheating in relationships.

Merit had earlier stated that assisting one’s family without the husband’s consent is a form of cheating, citing the bride price paid by the husband as a reason.

Taking to the comment section of the post, Mary Njoku slammed Merit Gold for making such outburst.

She replied sarcastically: “Greeting your mother without his consent is cheating too. He paid in full. As all of us don dey ment na”.

See their exchange below;

ALSO READ: “Love is Sweeet when you’re with the Right person” – TBoss gushes over Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke’s wedding, calls couple “made for each other”