BBNaija star, TBoss has expressed her joy and admiration for actress Sharon Ooja and her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke, following their lavish wedding ceremony in Abuja over the weekend.

TBoss, who attended the wedding in a stunning blue outfit, took to social media to praise the couple, saying they are “made for each other”

According to her, “love is sweet when you’re with the right person.”

Tboss also wished Sharon Ooja and her husband a lifetime of happiness and blessings.

She wrote;

“Saturday was definitely one for the Books as we witnessed the joining in Holy Matrimony of one of the Most Beautiful Brides of 2024 @sharonooja Truly this pair were Made for each other and we wish them a lifetime of Happiness & Blessings. Kai, Love is Sweeet when you’re with the Right person and I pray that everyone who’s trusting God for their own miracle gets it right on time ☺️. My AMEN is sha very loud.”

The wedding, which shut down Abuja, was attended by numerous celebrities, including Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima Okojia, Beverly Osu, Funke Akindele, and Bimbo Ademoye, among others.

