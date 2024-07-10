Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has penned a heartwarming message to her colleague, Destiny Etiko.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian described her as a kind, humble, and selfless individual.

Ruth Eze also stated that Destiny Etiko is a “woman king” and a “beauty and brain”.

She wished for God’s continued blessings and miracles in Destiny’s life, asking that her path shine brighter.

In her words;

“I Celebrate U My Woman King @destinyetikoofficial Have Never Seen A Soul so KIND, So HUMBLE, So SELFLESS Like U, My Beauty And Brain, May God Continue To Make Your Path In Life Shine Brighter, Nwa Chinemelu May God Continue To Increase Your Blessings And Miracles, Reign And Shine Forever Sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️ Fam Let’s Go Show Our Drama Dull More❤️❤️”

See below;

ALSO READ: “It’s an inheritance mentality for someone to send you money and you reply with ‘Seen’” – Kanayo Kanayo slams entitled Nigerians (Video)