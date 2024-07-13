Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shared her struggles with keeping her 9-year-old son occupied during the summer break.

In a candid Instagram post, the artist expressed her frustration, jokingly asking when school would resume.

“How am I supposed to keep a 9-year-old occupied every summer break? Abeg let them resume school fast fast #iwannaenjoymyself,” she wrote.

Tiwa Savage ‘s son, Jamil, is her child with ex-husband Teebillz, with whom she shares custody.

Despite their past marital issues, the two have seemingly settled into a smooth co-parenting arrangement.

The singer’s relatable post has sparked a conversation among fans and fellow parents, with many sharing their own experiences.

See the post below;

