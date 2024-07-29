In a heartwarming and hilarious moment, Tee Billz, the ex-husband of Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage, shared a conversation with his 9-year-old son Jamil.

During a video call, Jamil asked his father why he wasn’t playing in the NBA or participating in the Olympics, suggesting that he wasn’t athletic enough.

Tee Billz responded by deflecting the question and telling his son to ask his mother about his past accomplishments.

Despite his parents’ separation in 2018, Jamil’s teasing remark and Tee Billz’s response demonstrate a positive and loving relationship between the two.

The exchange has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many praising the former couple for their maturity and sense of humor in co-parenting.

“Dad…as great as you claim to be how come you’re not in NBA or playing in the Olympics….. Go ask ur mama how nice I was and why she fell in love with me! It be your own twin!” he captioned the post.

