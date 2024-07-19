Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has shared his personal struggles and journey to stardom.

He shared this In a recent interview on Chude Jidenwo’s show, WithChude,

Uzor Arukwe revealed that he was fired by Etisalat in 2012, marking one of the lowest points in his life.

The actor disclosed that he remained unemployed for over a year, from November 2012 to December 2013, but kept this secret from his mother and older brother for several years.

Arukwe also shared that he initially earned a meager N2000 for his movie roles, highlighting the challenges he faced in the early stages of his career.

In addition, Arukwe revealed for the first time that he is married with children, a aspect of his life he had kept private until now.

He explained that he chose to keep his personal life out of the public eye to maintain his sanity and protect his family.

According to him, many legendary actors have also kept their families away from social media.

