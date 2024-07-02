Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has addressed her critics in a statement on her Instagram story.

This comes after a blogger alleged that her husband had three previous marriages and three children, sparking debate and criticism online.

The blogger had claimed that Sharon was his fourth wife, and netizens quickly dug up evidence of his previous marriage and divorce in 2022.

Many have been criticizing Sharon’s husband for jumping into three marriages within few years, with some questioning his commitment and loyalty.

Despite the backlash, Sharon Ooja has taken to her Instagram story to make a new post.

The actress affirmed her faith and identity amidst the controversy surrounding her recent marriage.

She declared herself an “unrepentant and unapologetic child of God” and a “Jesus baby to the core.”

See below;

