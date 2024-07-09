Nigerian dancer, star Korra Obidi has celebrated her first daughter, June Dean’s birthday with a touching tribute on social media.

In an Instagram post, the singer expressed her pride in June Dean’s growth, praising her for becoming a “fearless warrior”.

Korra Obidi also offered a heartfelt prayer, wishing for her first daughter to continue being a “purest ball of God energy”.

The proud mother wrote:

“Happy birthday to my first daughter @junedean_

I am so proud of you and the fearless warrior you’re becoming.

My prayer is you continue to be the purest ball of God energy I ever did see. I love you @junedean_”

