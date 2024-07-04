Big Brother Naija “Level Up” winner, Phyna, has shared her excitement on social media after working with her idol, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, in a new movie.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a clip from the film, expressing her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Mercy.

“I finally did a film with my idol @mercyjohnsonokojie. I really had fun doing this one. Seat tight for PURITY NIGHTMARE,” she wrote.

Mercy Johnson responded in the comment section, expressing her love for Phyna.

“My Phyna, love you loads baby,” she wrote.

The post received numerous comments from fans and colleagues, congratulating Phyna on her achievement.

One Qute Tosyn wrote, “Actor of the year

One Pasfruitals wrote, “Dreams are valid! Keep soaring at what you love to do best

One Harry Alero38 wrote, “You are so hardworking and trust me, you are doing well. Keep doing what you know how to do best, baby

One DK Young wrote, “They are not ready”.

Watch below;

