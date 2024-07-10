Nigerian actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has paid tribute to her mother as she releases more pre-wedding photos ahead of her wedding.

In a heartwarming gesture, the actress included a photo of her mother in one of the photos, accompanied by a touching tribute

The photo shows Omoborty and her mother sharing a tender moment, with the quote: “I have an angel watching over me. She is my mom.”

The actress then captioned the rest of the photos: “Forever is just a moment away…. Excited to share our special day soon.”

This sweet gesture has warmed the hearts of fans and colleagues alike, with many taking to social media to congratulate the actress on her upcoming wedding

See below;

