Kiekie, a popular social media influencer and content creator, has won the prestigious “Force of Influence” award at the 2024 Trendupp Awards.

In a celebratory post, she announced her win, expressing her excitement and gratitude to her fans and the award organizers.

Kiekie referred to herself as “The Force of Influence” as she highlights her dominance on social media platforms.

She thanked God for the recognition, acknowledging her fans, known as “KIEKSTARTERS,” for their unwavering support.

Writing further, the influencer shared a quote from content creator, Otunba, who praised her achievements on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

Otunba’s quote emphasized Kiekie’s deservingness of the award, given her impressive online presence.

Kiekie wrote;

“We Wonnnnnnnnn!!!!! … THE FORCE OF INFLUENCE … Allow me reintroduce to you! The winner of the BIGGEST CATEGORY last night; THE FORCE OF INFLUENCE, at the 2024 TRENDUP AWARDS! I like how God reminds me at every turn He’s Got me!

Otunba said to me last night, “Instagram you’ve conquered it, TikTok you’re there, YouTube you’re killing it, Facebook you have a solid presence. You won because you deserve it”!

That was all the affirmation I needed for this next phase I’m going into! My darling KIEKSTARTERS! Jor go and get ready! I’m about to hit you real hard! Woooo sweeties! We’re just starting! … Thank you @thisistrendupp … Thank you KIEKSTARTERS (capital letters because you’re not little on the world) for always riding with me.

You know I don’t play with you all! As unaaaa no Dey use me play! Them go wan whine me o! Bet I get you so I no go panic!!”

