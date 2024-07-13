Yesterday, popular Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, also known as Omoborty, married her heartthrob, Mr. Olabiyi, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

Omoborty took to social media to express her happiness, sharing beautiful photos of herself and husband at their traditional wedding ceremony.

In her caption, the overjoyed actress expressed gratitude for the love and support of her partner.

According to her, she married her best friend, prayer partner, and soul mate.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I officially present to you Mr. and Mrs. Olabiyi. I married not just my partner, but my best friend, prayer partner, and soulmate. Every step we’ve taken has led us to this moment, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life loving you. #christourfoundation #MORENIFE24 #latestcouples Riding into our forever in style.” She wrote

Fans and colleagues have been pouring in congratulations and well wishes for the happy couple.

See the post below;

