Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie has made a shocking announcement that her fibroid have returned, just two years after undergoing surgery to remove them.

The actress took to Instagram to share her journey, encouraging fellow women to get tested and seeking a permanent remedy for the condition.

Ini Dima-Okojie initially discovered she had fibroid in 2017 and underwent a myomectomy surgery in 2022.

However, she recently began experiencing symptoms again, leading to the devastating diagnosis.

Instead of opting for another surgery, Ini has chosen to explore medication to shrink the fibroids.

She has also generously offered to sponsor 20 women to get screened for fibroids.

“My Fibroid Journey! I never imagined I’d be sharing this again after my last update on 30/12/2020, but here I am. My journey with fibroids isn’t over—I recently learned they’ve returned. To every woman dealing with fibroids, I want you to know I see you. It’s not an easy journey, but my hope is that we can change the narrative and find a real and permanent remedy for fibroids.” – she wrote.

