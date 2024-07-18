Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, a Nigerian actress, visited the graveside of her late friend and colleague, Ada Ameh, and her daughter.

She was overcome with emotion as she reflected on their friendship and the impact of their passing.

Empress Njamah believes that true friends leave a lasting impression on our lives, and even though they may no longer be with us physically, they remain in our hearts.

She acknowledged that even after a period of separation, true friends can pick up where they left off, and their bond remains strong.

Despite her initial belief that she could visit the gravesite with composure, Empress Njamah was overcome with grief and emotion as she visits Ada Ameh and her daughter’s graveside.

She struggled to come to terms with the loss of her dear friends and couldn’t help but express her sadness.

“TRUE FRIENDS ARE THE ONES WHO NEVER LEAVE YOUR HEART, EVEN IF THEY LEAVE YOUR LIFE FOR A WHILE, EVEN AFTER YEARS APART, YOU PICK UP WITH THEM RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT OFF, AND EVEN IF THEY PASS THEY’RE NEVER GONE IN YOUR HEART….I THOUGHT I WAS STRONG AND WOULD SMILE TO PAY MY RESPECT, BUT I JUST HAD TOO…keep resting my sweet trouble ADAAAAAAAA KEEP RESTING MOTHER AND DAUGHTER”

