Nigerian singer, Davido, has been spotted driving the car gifted to him and his wife, Chioma, at their wedding ceremony last month.

The car, a GN8 MVP, was thought to be a gift from Davido to Chioma at their wedding, but it appears that the singer is now using it.

In a viral video, OBO was seen driving the car in Osun State, his hometown, with heavy security and was surrounded by fans and family members, including his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Reactions from fans have been mixed, with some jokingly saying that Chef Chi doesn’t like the car or that Davido is using the car without her permission.

See some reactions below,

One Sir Nero wrote, “Him don dey drive car wey him buy for him wife?

One Beyond Spring Skincare Spa wrote, “I thought the car was gifted to his wife, Chioma. Abi Chioma no like the car?

One Occ Okeosisii wrote, “This car is everywhere in China

One Events By Adegold wrote, “One thing I love about OBO he is so respectful. A very humble man

One Official Wini wrote, “The car fine oh

One Headboy Online Modrasat wrote, “Nah Chioma get car, nah you dey vex say her husband dey use am. O lor far fun e

One Bisola Judith5 wrote, “Very humble guy, and that’s why he will continue to shine no matter his enemy agenda

One Royals Kitchen Ng wrote, “He doesn’t allow the fame to enter his head. Too much respect for an elders Ori Ade”.

Watch below;

Davido was outside today in osun state And check out his new music video Yebo with txc 🔥🔥🔥❤️ Link: https://t.co/oT2pgf0oyu pic.twitter.com/T8ladQCsUW — davidowarrior (@davidowarrior) July 17, 2024

Davido earlier today in Osun state ❤️❤️ such a respectful man!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/9IK0s0m4fg — diaryofdavidoandchioma (@chiomaandDavido) July 17, 2024

