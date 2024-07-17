The late Nigerian artist Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has made a shocking accusation against her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she claimed that Joseph, her son, Liam’s grandfather, is the child’s “greatest enemy.”

This development comes amid an ongoing paternity dispute between Wunmi and Joseph, who has been demanding a DNA test to confirm Liam’s fatherhood.

The feud has been ongoing since Mohbad’s passing.

“Liam’s greatest enemy is his grandfather… life is funny.” she wrote.

Wunmi’s post sparked a heated debate on social media, with many Nigerians calling for a DNA test to resolve the issue.

Some users sided with Mohbad’s widow, while others supported her father-in-law.

@Jussyxgram: “As long as you can’t prove the DNA grandpa is still right on his stand know this or know peace ✌️.”

@ ________standard: “Do DNA make you rest.” characterchief: “Your greatest enemy na DNA too.”

@Bogi.kitti: “But can’t they just arrest this girl and force to do this DNA? This man only ask for DNA you’re the greatest enemy of ur Liam not papa mohbad.”

@wizard_4306: “Coming up with emotional blackmail to get gullible supporters again !”

@Alvinmilli088: “Wunmi go and do DNA and be free ,stop all this cap , . I never see where DNA Dey fear person like this.”

@Dazzlingtee: “The rich will ask for DNA and they will all reason with them. Let poor man mistakenly ask for it, they will turn into enemy straight.”

@sir_affluent_001: “May we never be this ki.nd of grand.pa .”

@Ha_lee.ma_: “You sef do DNA and let everybody rest ah.”

god_when_group_of_people: “This lady no wise…. At this point you are alone.”

See below;

