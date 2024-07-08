Popular TikToker, Peller has caused a stir after winning the Best Content Creator award at Trace Awards Africa and delivering a humorous speech.

In a viral video, the content creator expressed his disbelief at receiving the award at a young age and attributed his success to God, stating that he has never consulted any spiritualist.

He encouraged his fans to never stop doing what they do. Peller shared his journey from stopping what he was doing to venturing into content creation.

“Congoratulations to us 🎉🎉🎉❤️ i don’t no what to say now am silent 😩💖🙏❤️ God is working thank u all for supporting me 💖” Peller wrote.

Netizens have reacted to Peller ‘s win and speech, with some congratulating him and others questioning the basis for the award.

“Despite the odds, shout out to Jarvis…This boy seems to be very genuine. I love it..” – Insideilorin

“Which content did this guy do apart from TikTok live? Never seen a skit from him before” – Silva Nimi

“I thought this bad English was content ooo” – Machala of Benin

“I smile, never stop believing” – IBADAN BREED

“I’ve been a Peller fan since day one, and I must say, it’s only God that has done this. So proud of my guy.” – Heisjas

Watch below:

ALSO READ:“When God said wait, I didn’t understand until you showed up” Gospel singer ,Okopi Peterson & Fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel gets engaged