A lady named Beth Sezu has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video expressing her regret over not asking Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, for his number after taking a photo with him.

According to Beth, she was unaware of Anant’s identity at the time and only took the photo because she saw others doing it.

“I saw people taking photos with this guy so I took one too… do you know who it is?,” the lady had first asked.

Following the upload of her video on TikTok, she was inundated with comments informing her about Anant’s identity and her potential missed opportunity.

After learning that Anant Ambani is the son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the lady realized the missed opportunity and took to TikTok to share her lament.

“I would have asked for his number if I knew he was a billionaire,” she lamented.

The video has sparked reactions online, with many users poking fun at Beth’s oversight and pointing out the obvious security detail surrounding the billionaire’s son.

Diamond king asked: “didn’t you observe his security detail around him.”

Juicy Blog said: “Now you already know don’t let his wife catch you.”

Youronlymistress said: “see as this guy don dey trend because of REMA.”

Cynthia Desmond said: “Chai you’ll get over it.”

OFFICIAL SAMBEST said: “May my helper no pass me by like this.”

Iamanuoluwapo2 said: “Trillionaire.”

Ammar Yarima said: “too late.”

LEMO LEMOO said: “very humble.”

Ucangelesschool said: “opportunity comes but once.”

Glen LaMothe said: “He is happily married.”

CocoMoco added: “Who is going to tell her?”

Watch below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMr5Fp9Cq/

