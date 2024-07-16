Podcaster, Lady T has sparked outrage with her recent comments on her willingness to date married men, including Nigerian music star Davido.

She revealed this in a recent episode of her podcast.

In a viral video, Lady T made headlines by stating that she would consider dating a married man, including Davido, as long as the relationship remains private.

She said in parts;

“A lot of people that are single cannot provide like those that are married. If Davido comes for me, nobody is going to know about it, I chop clean my mouth. I’m sure there are people he is having things with that are not even on the media. Chioma is the woman at home, I am the other woman because I am not sure I want to be the woman at home that my husband goes out and falls in love with another woman and pretends to be in love with me more,”

Her comments have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many criticizing her for promoting infidelity and disrespecting relationships.

Watch below;

If Davido come for me today nobody will know about it. Chioma is the woman at home, I will be the one outside. – Lady T

