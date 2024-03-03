Nigerian skit maker, Sirbalo is among the many grieving the loss of veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, who passed away on March 2nd.

Taking to his Instagram page, the content creator expressed his grief and share a personal story highlighting the deceased’s kindness.

Sirbalo recounted how in 2014, when he was aspiring to learn video editing, Mr Ibu generously bought him his first laptop.

This act of support, Skit Maker emphasized, played a crucial role in enabling him to pursue his filmmaking dreams.

He wrote;

“Why do good people die

You bought me my 1st laptop for editing in 2014

when i ran to you and asked you! daddy i want to learn

movie editing.

Rest in peace daddy.”

