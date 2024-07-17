Afrobeat singer, Kizz Daniel has set the internet abuzz with a mysterious message that has left fans speculating about the state of his marriage.

In a now-deleted post on his social media page, the “Showa” crooner appeared to request a refund from his wife for all that he has done for her, fueling rumors of a potential marriage crash.

The message read, “If you won breakup with me, Follow no My problem just pay me my PENSION $ For all the things I don do airtime, My Gifts, The F**k etc then you can leave – BALACLAVA”

His post has sparked a heated debate among fans.

While some believe the post may be a teaser for an upcoming song, others think it could be a hint at a troubled marriage.

Popular blogger Cutie Juls had earlier alleged that Kizz Daniel ‘s marriage had collapsed after his wife caught him cheating at his office.

See reactions below:

janethnelson said: “Where did he hint his marriage crashing??😂 Something that might be the lyrics to the song he is working on😂”

glamchic asked: “And you think if this was truly the case, he’ll bring it online for you keypad warriors to bash him???”

leeymaarrh noted: “Even if this is just a lyrics from his song any man that wants to collect whatever he bought just because the relationship ended is a boy ..”

See below;



