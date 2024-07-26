Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is beaming with pride as her son, Festus Ojo, graduates from a Turkish university.

The excited mother took to Instagram to share her anticipation, posting a video of herself in an airport lounge, eager to attend the ceremony.

Iyabo Ojo revealed that she will be flooding her fans’ timeline with photos and videos from her son ‘s graduation ceremony, which will be taking place tomorrow at the Turkish university.

She wrote;

“Hey buddies ……. tomorrow I’m going to disturb your timeliness oooooo 😂🤣😅🤣 be warmed

.

@festo_baba is graduating 🎓 from Altinbas University Istanbul turkey 🇹🇷

.

Finally! Finally!! the Lord has done it Finally Finally Finally 🎵 🎶

.

#proud mama”

Festus, Iyabo’s only son, has maintained a relatively low profile compared to his sister, Priscilla Ojo, who is active on social media and often accompanies their mother to events.

