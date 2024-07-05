Nigerian singer, Davido has seemingly conceded the custody battle over his 8-year-old daughter, Imade, to his babymama, Sophia Momodu.

The development comes after Sophia Momodu filed a 102-paragraph affidavit opposing Davido’s joint custody request, citing his controversial lifestyle, the death of his son Ifeanyi, and his alleged attempts to use their daughter to get back at her.

In his post, the singer responded with a heartfelt message, expressing his love for Imade and acknowledging the pain of the ongoing custody dispute.

Davido accused Sophia Momodu of constantly bringing up the death of his son, Ifeanyi, to hurt him, and stated that he is willing to let her have custody of Imade for now.

However, he pointed out that Imade will grow up to see that he fought for her as she won’t be a child forever.

‘” Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point you can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us every day of our lives, Imade will grow up to see I fought for her, as for now you can have her. She won’t be a child forever, enjoy Imade Aurora Adeleke! Your father loves you!’ he wrote.

In a separate post, Davido addressed social media users, stating that all he wanted was joint custody of his daughter, but people were making a fuss because it involved him.

“All I ask for is JOINT CUSTODY!! And nothing else! But cus it’s Davido, y’all wanna act like y’all can’t read. Smh. I’m off this! Y’all be blessed and I pray this never happens to you.” He wrote.

