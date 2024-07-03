Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared a touching video with her mother, Rita Daniels, on Instagram.

The video shows Rita Daniels showering praises on her daughter, calling her beautiful and expressing pride in her.

The movie producer asked if anyone can have a child as beautiful as Regina or be as proud of their child as she is.

“Can your daughter be as beautiful as this? Can you be so proud of your child like this?” she asked in the video. “In the next world, you will remain my child, or should I say, you should be my mother?”

Regina responded by saying she wants to remain her child so she can continue to guide her.

She said; “I will be your child so you can keep guiding me right.”

Sharing the video, Regina Daniels appreciated her mother, Rita Daniels writing; “A forever cherished 2mins video with my mother. Thank you for the blessings you bestowed on me, Nnem @rita.daniels06 I know you guys are jealous of us @sweezzy1 @sir.sammywest @destiny.daniels01”.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “If you know you didn’t sleep in prison this year, raise your hand” – Priscilla Ojo shades VeryDarkMan for trolling her mother