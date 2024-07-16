Social media critic, Orienta Honour aka Mr. Unwise has sparked a heated debate by criticizing Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, for accepting a luxurious Range Rover SUV as a push gift.

The gift, given by Paul ahead of the birth of their first child together, was seen as a heartwarming gesture by many, but Mr. Unwise believes it was unwise and extravagant.

Orienta Honour argued that the funds spent on the expensive car could have been better utilized to support orphans and those in need.

Mr Unwise also implied that Paul Okoye and Ifeoma Ivy ‘s display of wealth may be seen as an attempt to “pepper” Paul’s ex-wife.

“Ivy, it’s unwise being happy to receive this costly car as a birthing gift instead of sowing it in the life of orphans/needies since this is your first child. More unwise, people may say you and Rudeboy are doing this unneeded flaunting to pepper his ex-wife and show off. You have a fleet of unneeded cars already, and accepting this means you lack the financial management that a good wife and mother needs. Return it now, and feed orphans/needies with the cash. Be wise. Don’t be unwise,” he wrote.

Ivy responded to the criticism with a cryptic message, “I say… If you know, you know,” indicating that she is unbothered by the comments.

See below:

ALSO READ:Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Mercy Chinwo, Fran Edwards and others storms the White wedding of Gospel singer, Moses Bliss (Videos)