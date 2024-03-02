Popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn celebrated their white wedding today, March 2nd, 2024.

The joyous occasion marked the final chapter in their wedding festivities, following their civil ceremony and traditional Ghanaian wedding on February.

The couple had their civil wedding on February 27th, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria and their traditional wedding ceremony, February 29th, 2024, in Accra, Ghana.

The white wedding of Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn was graced by the presence of many celebrities, including Mercy Chinwo, Yadah, Frank Edwards, Anna Banner, Warri Pikin, Nathaniel Bassey, Deacon Famous and others.

