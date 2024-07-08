Nigerian singer, Rema has responded to backlash over his recent tweet declaring himself a “Big 4” in Afrobeats, alongside Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

In his latest song, “Hehehe,” the 22-year-old artiste addressed the debate surrounding his place among Afrobeats superstars.

Rema boldly declaring himself part of the “Big 4.”

He emphasized his status in the industry, stating that it’s insulting to suggest he’s not on the same level as the “Big 3.”

With lyrics like “No more big 3, there’s now a big 4. People go para but what for? Dem go say I don’t deserve it but that is an insult,” Rema confidently asserts his inclusion in the “Big 4.”

His declaration has sparked a heated discussion in the music industry, with fans and critics alike weighing in on his statement.

