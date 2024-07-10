Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has released Ayo, a notorious online troll, from police custody.

Ayo had been detained by Toyin Abraham after a heated exchange on social media, during which Ayo hurled abusive and offensive comments at the actress.

The controversy began when Toyin Abraham publicly endorsed President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Since then, she has been receiving backlash from some Nigerians, including Ayo.

Ayo’s comments were particularly vicious, prompting Toyin to take action.

Toyin’s decision to detain Ayo was met with widespread criticism.

The backlash was swift, with many reporting Toyin Abraham’s social media accounts and petitioning Netflix to remove her movies.

Toyin Abraham had claimed that she was bullied and harassed online, stating that she had never experienced such level of trolling before in her entire life.

However, her decision to detain Ayo was widely seen as an abuse of power and an attempt to stifle free speech.

Following the public outcry, Toyin Abraham released the troll, Ayo from police custody, a move seen as a victory for free speech.

Ayo has made a video, addressing Nigerians.

Watch below;

Big Ayo is finally free, and it's thanks to you guys. Y'all did great 🙏🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/J7keNDHqyM — Khalid 💸 (@stfukhaleed) July 10, 2024

🚨Big Ayo is free. Thank you everyone 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/6tbG6NJcgl — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) July 10, 2024

