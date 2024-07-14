Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, has advised fashion designer, Veekee James, to keep her marriage private and away from social media.

In a viral video, the sex therapist revealed that the content creator’s constant display of affection for her husband, Femi Atere, on social media could have negative consequences on their relationship and his business.

“H!de your husband’s face, the internet/media has become a coven, with the circumstances you met your him, keep him away from the media. Take your marriage off social media. Remember, if they cannot get you, they go for those you love,” she said.

She further wrote in the caption, “Veeky James .. If your yam white, you go cover am. Remember if they can’t get u, they go for those you love. Keep your marriage out of this social media. Leave competitions for Mizwanneka.”

Blessing CEO ‘s advice has sparked a debate among fans and followers, with some agreeing with her views and others criticizing her for interfering in the affairs fo Veekee James and her husband.

Some fans reacted to the message, with @official_chinny05 saying, “Let’s be honest, Blessing is so intelligent.”

@edemsstitches added, “She makes her husband look jobless in the eyes of people.”

@sugardestiny_official said, “I’m not a fan of Blessing CEO, but she has said nothing but the truth.”

@chizzywells commented, “She has never even promoted the guy’s business on her page once…at least push his brand too on your captions when posting the grwm or whatever…May God give her wisdom, you’ve spoken well Blessing.”

