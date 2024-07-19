A heartwarming video has captured the moment a young lady, @son.amy_, was reunited with her mother in Canada six years after her mom left Nigeria to secure a brighter future for their family.

The lady, who was just 15 when her mother departed, revealed that people had falsely assumed her mother had abandoned her and was engaged in illicit activities in Canada.

However, the truth was that her mother had been working hard to create a better life for their family.

The emotional reunion took place at a Canadian airport, where the lady had just arrived as a permanent resident at the age of 21.

The video shows the joyful moment the lady and her mother embraced, tears of happiness streaming down their faces at an airport in Canada .

The lady captioned the video, “God finally did it. My mum left Nigeria when I was 15 old to Canada just to give us a bright future and today I entered Canada as a permanent resident at the age of 21. After so many years, people I called friends said my mum went to Canada to do Ashawo. They said she abandoned me in Nigeria.”

Social media users have been moved by the reunion, with many sharing their own experiences and offering words of encouragement.

Lulu 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️ remarked: “Even if she do Ashawo sef no be anyone business… she gave you a good life that’s all that’s important”

Pearlll wrote: “I’m sure the mother did not even pass the airport when living but work hard for her daughter to pass the airport 🥺may we rip the fruit of our labor amen”

abena-obenewa commented: “this is what my mother wanted for her kids, but she returned in a coffin after 14 years of struggle 😊 9 years after her death, I moved to the UK on my own, Nana Yaa, I pray u find comfort & cry no more. 🫂”

~Emmanuella💓🤭 stated: “Mine left when I was in Jss 2 and our last baby was 8 months old today she’s 20 all 5 of us are going to her as a resident 🥰🥰🥰”

Watch the video below;

