Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has publicly criticized her colleague, Freddie Leonard for not attending the funeral of their late colleague, Junior Pope.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the thespian revealed that Junior Pope and his wife had attended Frederick Leonard’s wedding to Peggy Ovire in 2022, but he did not reciprocate the gesture when the actor passed away.

Esther Nwachukwu accused Freddie Leonard of jealousy and stated that he is not who people think he is.

She questioned why he did not attend the funeral or publicly mourn Junior Pope’s death.

In her words;

“I am calling out Frederick Leonard. I want to know when Junior Pope was alive, he and his wife attended Frederick Leonard’s wedding with happiness. Now, Junior Pope is dead, Frederick didn’t attend his burial, nor did he sympathise with his family or post. You see, Frederick Leonard isn’t who you all really think he is. That guy’s mind is filled with jealousy. As they saw that Junior Pope was outshining them, jealousy set in.”

