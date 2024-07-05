A leaked WhatsApp conversation between music star Davido and his first babymama , Sophia Momodu has revealed intimate details about their relationship amid their joint custody battle over their 8-year-old daughter, Imade.

Recall that OBO had filed a suit seeking joint custody of Imade, claiming Sophia was denying him access and extorting money from him.

Sophia responded with a 102-paragraph affidavit, citing Davido’s controversial lifestyle, the death of his son Ifeanyi, and abandonment of Imade as reasons for opposing joint custody.

The leaked conversation has added fuel to the ongoing debate, with some supporting Davido’s request for joint custody and others backing Sophia’s concerns about his lifestyle.

In the leaked conversation, Sophia Momodu suggested a quiet Italian restaurant as a meeting spot, and Davido asked her to call him.

He also requested phone sex, to which Sophia agreed. The conversation was part of Sophia’s evidence in the custody battle, and it has sparked debate among fans.

One Commander, Tom, wrote, “This is more embarrassing for Sophia than Davido. I think she just needs to heal. There’s no point in Nigerians insulting her; she sounds like a wounded woman.”

One Priscilla Oyin wrote, “Calling someone you’re older than with 6 years Zaddy is Steeze.”

One Faith Abiola wrote, “All this doesn’t matter; let her love on.”

One Theophyll2 wrote, “What exactly is she trying to prove with this? She’s self-destructing.”

One Mixhelle Writes wrote, “He is married. Just focus on your child’s well-being.”

One Ceelearh wrote, “I can’t understand how what she shared is bad.”

One Weight Loss Abuja wrote, “I am still looking for loopholes. You accepted, na, is not as if you said no, and he insisted.”

One MZ Bimbs wrote, “But this shows consent from her end. What is the proof for?”

