BBNaija star, Neo Akpofure has acknowledged his girlfriend, Beauty Tukura, for her positive impact on his life.

He did this during his birthday party yesterday.

Neo Akpofure credited Beauty for moving him in the right direction, saying, “She is positively affecting my life.”

Their relationship was first reported in July 2023, and despite some challenges, they remain together.

Beauty publicly confirmed their relationship in April by sharing a photo of them on her Snapchat page.

The video of Neo praising Beauty has sparked positive reactions from fans.

One Mbakara wrote, “If your boyfriend doesn’t say all this about you. Run ooo

One Moses Gamado wrote, “She is so shy

One Liemas Ride or Die wrote, “My girl is very shy kesana

One Oke Lexz wrote, “This year they’ve decided to kill us single

One BB Lixxie wrote, “Shey we d singles go breath bayi”.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “This is just the beginning, and we are sooo proud of you, our child” Regina Daniels shares excitement as first Son graduates from Kindergarten