Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has been cautioned by social media critic, Mr. Unwise about her frequent collaborations with actor Timini Egbuson.

In a recent post, Orirenta Honour advised the thespian to limit her work with Timini, citing potential damage to her reputation and relationships.

According to him, Bimbo Ademoye ‘s frequent appearances alongside Timini may lead to suspicion of a romantic relationship, potentially harming her image.

He urged her to be cautious and avoid remaining single for too long due to her frequent collaborations with Timini.

In his words;

“Bimbo Ademoye, it’s unwise not knowing it’s unwise to always act with Timini. More unwise, forgetting you’re ruining your reputation as people are now suspecting you. Most unwise, thinking you can manage emotions when always fond of being with someone, forgetting blood flows through your veins, and moreover, he’s handsome. Limit acting with Timini. Your aspiring husband may get jealous. Avoid remaining single for long because of Timini. Be wise. Don’t be unwise.”

See below;

