In a exciting development, May Edochie, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, has made her debut in Nollywood, featuring in Omoni Oboli’s upcoming movie, “The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3”.

According to reports, May plays a significant role in the movie, showcasing her versatility by speaking in Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa languages while beating a local drum.

A trailer for Omoni Oboli’s movie has been released, featuring May Edochie and other cast members.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to congratulate May on her debut, praising her talent and expressing excitement to see more of her in the movie.

Omoni Oboli, the director and producer of the movie, also praised May, thanking her for trusting her and doing the movie with her.

“The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3” is set to hit cinemas later this year, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

