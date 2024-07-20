Renowned Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri has penned a sweet note to her second daughter, Emerald on her 2nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie producer shared beautiful photos of the celebrant.

In her caption, Ruth Kadiri wished her daughter a happy birthday as she prays for God’s continued grace and guidance in her life.

With a sweet and affectionate message, Kadiri referred to her daughter as “My Little Princess” and shared her joy with her followers, inviting them to join in the celebration.

She wrote;

“Help me Wish MY LITTLE ONE a happy Birthday ❤️ Emerald is 2!!! May Gods grace continue to rest upon you! My little Princess 💋”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Breaking Point” is set to be a colossal cinema hit in 2020 with amazing stars Like Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello, Timini, Ninalowo, Tobi Bakre, Others