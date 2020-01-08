“Breaking Point” is set to be a colossal cinema hit in 2020 with amazing stars Like Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello, Timini, Ninalowo, Tobi Bakre, Others

As Nollywood has continued to enjoy an upward ascent in the area of picture quality and every other component that makes for amazing visuals, one of the leading media houses in Nigeria, “Vidi360 Production” made a grand debut of the film production arm of the company by embarking on their first project “Breaking Point” directed by Xela.

The star studded movie features an amazing cast comprised of some of the premier names in the African movie industry like Gbenga Titiloye, Shaffy Bello, Bolanle Ninalowo, Tina Mba, Fehintola Olukotun, Timini Egbuson, Mc Lively, Tobi Bakre, Diane, Cute Abiola & more. Here are the highlights of the wonderful time we had on the set and making of Breaking Point the Movie;

The Amazing cast

One can say the Casting team did a fantastic job as every actor picked, suited the roles they were given perfectly which made for a smooth interpretation of the robust characters to be played in the movie. With over 12 A-list Actors, it was a seamless interpretation of roles and a very enjoyable working experience all round.

The rivalry between Shaffy Bello (Mrs. Akintola) and Tina Mba(Mrs. Okafor) is a fiery one alongside equally captivating lead actor Bolanle Ninalowo (Dozie) who plays Mrs. Okafors son.

Following the success of Elevator Baby, Shaffy Bello & Timiniare beginning to become the preferred mother and son duo of nollywood and they once again created their magic on set and delivered an award winning performance.

Locations & Props

As we all know, beautiful places make even more beautiful pictures and the stellar job done by the location and props crew, would have one amazed at the attention to detail and the portraying of Lagos as a world-class city befitting of the opulent lifestyle of the characters in the movie.