Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu and his wife have given fans a glimpse into their romantic relationship.
In the video posted on the actor’s Instagram page, the couple can be seen singing popular songs, including Burna Boy’s “Breakfast” and Davido’s “Aye”.
During the singing session, Chiwetalu Agu ‘s wife jokingly asked who would get “breakfast” (a slang term for getting dumped or heartbroken) between them, to which Chiwetalu Agu replied that she would.
However, things took a romantic turn when they sang Davido’s “Aye”, Mrs Agu telling her husband that she wants designer items, a Ferrari, and his love.
Fans have praised the couple’s love and relationship, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.
One Funky1040 wrote, “Daddy is living his best life
One Olori3bony wrote, “The joy of marrying just one wife
One Roselyn Kalu wrote, “So lovely to watch you two
One Hen802ry wrote, “Omo see vibe
One Wize of Lagos wrote, “This kind love. Eh na, kudos to Papa
One Black Bright147 wrote, “See love na
One Delight Juls wrote, “Oga don do a remix for Wizkid
One Huncho Stack wrote, “Na u Biko
One Dozie Tony wrote, “Nice one love life and sound health. I wish you both
One K Stitches001 wrote, “As dem mention I wan designer. Our daddy’s face change
One Official Kenstar wrote, “See love, oh
One 042babe wrote, “Mummy don do love to finish, she wants Ferrari Biko
One Uzzy Gele wrote, “Love is a beautiful thing”.
Watch below;
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-CZdy3s9px/?igsh=NTk0aG93NTVrZGoy
ALSO READ: “In your arms, I’ve found my forever home” – Biodun Okeowo tells her fiancé as she releases more pre-wedding photos
Discussion about this post