Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu and his wife have given fans a glimpse into their romantic relationship.

In the video posted on the actor’s Instagram page, the couple can be seen singing popular songs, including Burna Boy’s “Breakfast” and Davido’s “Aye”.

During the singing session, Chiwetalu Agu ‘s wife jokingly asked who would get “breakfast” (a slang term for getting dumped or heartbroken) between them, to which Chiwetalu Agu replied that she would.

However, things took a romantic turn when they sang Davido’s “Aye”, Mrs Agu telling her husband that she wants designer items, a Ferrari, and his love.

Fans have praised the couple’s love and relationship, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.

One Funky1040 wrote, “Daddy is living his best life

One Olori3bony wrote, “The joy of marrying just one wife

One Roselyn Kalu wrote, “So lovely to watch you two

One Hen802ry wrote, “Omo see vibe

One Wize of Lagos wrote, “This kind love. Eh na, kudos to Papa

One Black Bright147 wrote, “See love na

One Delight Juls wrote, “Oga don do a remix for Wizkid

One Huncho Stack wrote, “Na u Biko

One Dozie Tony wrote, “Nice one love life and sound health. I wish you both

One K Stitches001 wrote, “As dem mention I wan designer. Our daddy’s face change

One Official Kenstar wrote, “See love, oh

One 042babe wrote, “Mummy don do love to finish, she wants Ferrari Biko

One Uzzy Gele wrote, “Love is a beautiful thing”.

Watch below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-CZdy3s9px/?igsh=NTk0aG93NTVrZGoy

