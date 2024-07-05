Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s daughter, Imade, has filed a 102-paragraph affidavit opposing the singer’s request for joint custody of their child.

In the affidavit, the influencer cited the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, and his controversial lifestyle as reasons why she doesn’t want him to have joint custody of their daughter.

Sophia alleged that Davido only spends time with their daughter when he wants to use her for his media stunts or promotion, or when he’s craving sexual favors from her.

She also stated that OBO is married to another woman (Chioma) and she cannot guarantee a proper upbringing of her child by another woman.

Furthermore, Sophia Momodu mentioned the controversial circumstances surrounding the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, at his house.

She accused Davido of stopping their daughter’s school fees payment whenever she refuses his sexual advances.

The single mother of one also claimed that Davido did not purchase a house worth 200 million naira for their daughter, contrary to his claims.

Sophia expressed concerns about the unsavory male adults around Davido and his house, who she believes will not be a good influence on their impressionable young daughter.

Netizens have reacted to Sophia’s reasons, with some supporting her decision and others condemning her for bringing up Ifeanyi’s death.

Theophyll1 wrote, “Mentioning Ifeanyi’s death and indirectly referencing Chioma as incompetent is not only low, it’s also vile and bitter.”

Faith and Motherhood added, “You are trying to deny a father access to his daughter because he is with another woman. That’s all I see here.”

Miss Pea Fairy also chimed in, “Na using his son’s death is nasty.”

However, I Am Oluwatosin defended Sophia’s decision, saying, “You people like to see things with emotions. Is that environment truly safe for a girl child? She is at an impressionable age. She should be with her mother.”

Hameedah Adayi also supported Sophia, saying, “She is very right! See the way Chioma and Davido are gallivanting at night parties and clubs. Chioma, he like, who dey nurse 2 infants?”

Sparkling Wine added, “Reference to his late son was the worst and most insensitive prayer in that process.”

Boma Awobajo wrote, “I see nothing wrong here. I, too, would do the same. He can have visiting rights, take the child out on dates but definitely not custody when the biological mum is alive, well, mentally stable, and capable.”

ALSO READ: “My special duo, my extra ordinary gift from God, the ones God sent to reshape our lives” Regina Daniels pens sweet message to sons on their birthday