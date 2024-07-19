Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has marked her 53rd birthday on July 19, and her colleague Chidi Mokeme took to social media to celebrate her milestone.

In a heartfelt tribute, the movie star praised Kate’s exceptional qualities, calling her a “Heart of Gold”, “Child of Grace”, and “Nubian Queen”.

Wishing Kate Henshaw a happy birthday,Chidi Mokeme acknowledged her dedication to fitness, dubbing her the “Fitness Queen”.

He wrote;

“Mi Amor Heart of Gold. Child of Grace. Nubian Queen. Vampire Queen. Fitness Queen. Consistent. Disciplined. Determined. Committed. Intentional. You Are Unstoppable. Wear Your Crown Unapologetically and Keep making healthy look sexy. Happy Birthday luv. Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments @k8henshaw Love”

