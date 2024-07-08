Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has celebrated his twins, Nadia and Nathan, on their 7th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star shared a series of photos on social media, showcasing the twins’ growth from infancy to the present day.

The photos feature the twins at different ages.

In his caption, Rudeboy described Nadia and Nathan as his “biggest double blessings ever.”

Wishing them a happy birthday, Paul Okoye expressed his love for his twins.

He wrote: “HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY TO MY BIGGEST DOUBLE BLESSINGS EVER !! #nadia & #nathan. WE LOVE YOU GUYS. BIG 7. BLESSINGS ALWAYS.”

Fans and friends have joined in the celebration, sending birthday wishes to the twins in the comments section.

See his post below;

