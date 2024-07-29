A well-known Nollywood actor, Victor Osuagwu is proud to announce his daughter Angel Osuagwu’s graduation from Babcock University with a degree in Biochemistry.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, the proud father expressed his joy and pride in his daughter’s academic achievement.

Victor Osuagwu described his daughter as his “confidential secretary” and “petition writer”, indicating his trust and reliance on her.

He also commended her intelligence and hard work, attributing her success to God’s favor and blessings.

“This is my confidential secretary, my petition writer. This is my first daughter, Adanma Osuagwu. Congratulations, you are so intelligent, you made a good mark. God will bless you; anywhere you are, God will cause favor to locate you. This is just the beginning of the degree. Glory to God. Congratulations, my daughter.” He said.

Sharing the video, the movie legend wrote: “Glory To God. Congratulations, My Daughter @angel_osuagwu”

