Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke is celebrating her birthday today, and her husband, Austin Faani has taken to social media to express his love and appreciation for her.

In a heartfelt post, the movie director described his wife as his “Queen”, “best friend” and the “mother to my life’s best gifts.

Sharing her birthday photos, Austin Faani wished Chacha Eke a blessed day, tomorrow, and forever.

He wrote;

“Happy Birthday to my Best friend, the Mother to my life’s best gifts.

Today, you are blessed.

Tomorrow, you will remain blessed.

Forever, you will be called Blessed.🙏🏽

I love you My Queen #UTOMDINANWANYI @chachaeefaani”

Fans and friends are pouring in with birthday wishes for Chacha.

See below;

ALSO READ: “My star multi millionaire baby.Thank you, baby girl, for making me your mother” Angela Nwosu pens sweet message to daughter on her birthday