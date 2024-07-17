Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke is celebrating her birthday today, and her husband, Austin Faani has taken to social media to express his love and appreciation for her.
In a heartfelt post, the movie director described his wife as his “Queen”, “best friend” and the “mother to my life’s best gifts.
Sharing her birthday photos, Austin Faani wished Chacha Eke a blessed day, tomorrow, and forever.
He wrote;
“Happy Birthday to my Best friend, the Mother to my life’s best gifts.
Today, you are blessed.
Tomorrow, you will remain blessed.
Forever, you will be called Blessed.🙏🏽
I love you My Queen #UTOMDINANWANYI @chachaeefaani”
Fans and friends are pouring in with birthday wishes for Chacha.
See below;
