Content creator Angela Nwosu has celebrated her daughter, Aria Austin’s 3rd birthday with a heartfelt message.

Taking to her Facebook page, the proud mother shared a sweet photo of her daughter, taken in their home, and credited herself as the photographer.

Sharing the birthday photos, Angela Nwosu expressed her gratitude and love for her daughter, calling her a “multi-millionaire baby”.

She is grateful for Aria’s presence in her life and is excited to see her grow and flourish.

The digital ogbanje, as she is fondly called, wished her a lifetime of abundance, good health, and grace.

In her words;

“My star multi millionaire baby is 3 years today, Aria Austin. Happy birthday to my darling Aria, my child that came at the perfect time. You will keep growing in abundant wealth, good health and grace. Thank you, baby girl, for making me your mother. Photographer; Mummy Location; Parent’s bedroom Phone; Iphone 15 pro max.”

See below;



