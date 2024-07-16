Nigerian comedian and actress, Real Warri Pikin, has shared the exciting news that her elder sister, Tamara Genesis, has given birth to her first child after a 9-year wait.

This joyous announcement has sent waves of congratulations and celebration through the entertainment industry.

The content creator, known for her hilarious skits and infectious energy, took to social media to share her joy with her fans.

In a heartwarming video, Warri Pikin can be seen singing praises to God for blessing her elder sister with her first child.

Sharing the video via her verified Instagram page, she wrote; “Area!!!!!!!!! Make una come o! My sister @tamara_genesis don born,”

Fans and colleagues has taken to the comment section to celebrate with her.

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “It is unwise gifting yourself a new car shortly after the death of Junior Pope” – Mr Unwise slams Ruby Ojiakor, orders her to sell the car