Gospel singer Moses Bliss has found himself at the center of controversy after being called out for charging N7 million for a ministration.

However, fans of the singer have quickly come to his defense, arguing that he deserves to be compensated for his work.

The controversy began when a Twitter user, identified as Joshua, alleged that Moses Bliss demanded N7 million as a fee for a ministration, saying:

“I was told you need N7 million to invite Moses Bliss for ministration; they should kuku invite Olamide instead, make he come sing ‘baba mo ro wo re ninu aye mi…’ church go even over full”.

Joshua’s statement sparked a heated debate, with many social media users disagreeing with his views.

Many people pointed out that Moses Bliss is using his gift to survive and support his family.

Fans believe he deserves to be paid for his work. Some users pointed out that secular artists can charge high fees, so why can’t gospel artists?

One Danny wrote, “There’s nothing wrong with his charge. He’s singing just like every other singer is doing

One Wise Baba wrote, “7m too small, tbh. Shey na only worldly artistes go dey ball??

One Tseju Hair1 wrote, “You go feed him wife and pay his kids’ school fee, right?

One Weight Loss and More wrote, “The gift of a man maketh way for him. Go and hire your local church chorister if you don’t want to spend much

One Teeto Olayeni wrote, “Secular artists can charge, but gospel can’t charge??

One Perpetual Hair Extensions2 wrote, “Okay,he’s supposed to perform for free because he’s a gospel artist Abi?? Una do GoFundMe for his expenses or what? You lots are jokers

One Vendors Home wrote, “7m is small now. Even Portable collects more

One Blessing Ruby14 wrote, “Make him come dey suffer because he dey serve God

One Cjay Sapna wrote, “He is using the gift God has given him to survive. Just like everyone else

One Veve Isabella wrote, “If he comes online to beg for money, una go still drag am

One Urennah_ wrote, “So he should sing for free? How he go take chop and fend for his family lol

One Ojulewa Studio wrote, “Please increase it N7million, it’s small. The brand no get family ni Abi equipment nko? But you want quality sound”.

I was told you need N7 million to invite moses bliss for ministration, they should kuku invite Olamide instead, make he come sing “baba mo ro wo re ninu aye mi…” church go even over full. — JOSHUA (@JJExclusive1) July 28, 2024

