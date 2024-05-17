Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is beaming with pride as she praises her youngest daughter, Olivia Idibia, for her remarkable qualities.

The duo recently attended the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, and Annie couldn’t help but shower Olivia with accolades.

In a heartfelt post, Annie Idibia called her youngest daughter the “bravest 10-year-old ever” as she highlights her exceptional intelligence, brilliance, and determination.

According to her, Olivia is a fast learner and has a talent that is unmatched.

Annie expressed that only those who have met Olivia can truly understand her exceptional qualities.

She wrote:

“Still about last weekend #AMVCA10 Our Superstar OLIVIA The Bravest 10yr old everrrrrrr! Our GENIUS Overly Intelligent, brilliant, Fast learner in everything! No jokes!! I’ve never seen a child soooooo determined, So Talented! Gosh! This child ehennnnn! It can only be understood if you meet her. babyOfTheHouse idibiaGirls oliviaidibia annieidibia uwanami belviakids yfa AMVCA2024 Had so much fun dressing up, getting n doing a mini shoot with our youngest.”

